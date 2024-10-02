Russia starts conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Conscription into the Russian army has started in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and will last until the end of the year. The Kremlin plans to recruit at least 150,000 recruits. UNN writes with reference to the National Resistance Center.

Conscription to the Russian army has begun in the TOT of Ukraine and will last until December 31. The Kremlin plans to recruit at least 150,000 recruits, many of whom will come from the occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea.

The first conscription into the Russian army in these territories took place last fall. Just like then, recruits were promised that their service would not be associated with participation in the so-called special military operation. However, practice has shown that most of the recruits were forced to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense and continue to fight on their native land against Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia is preparing to mobilize the local population in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupation administrations require businesses to register all employees with fake military enlistment offices.

Recall

In the occupied territories of the Luhansk region of Ukraine, the invaders have intensified checks on men; the so-called “luhansk people's republic” is preparing for forced mobilization.