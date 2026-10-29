Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring six people

Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine on October 29. In the Kharkiv region, the Russian Federation launched a missile strike on Lozova; 6 people are known to have been injured. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on social media, UNN writes.

The enemy launched a missile strike on the city of Lozova. As a result of the shelling, a 64-year-old, 68-year-old, 44-year-old, 64-year-old, 60-year-old and 68-year-old men were injured - Syniehubov said.

According to him, all of them were hospitalized with blast injuries. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance.

Update

Over the past few hours, the Russians attacked civilians in several regions of the country at once, said Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi.

There are already 14 people killed in Dnipro as a result of the Russian strike on the railway station. The number of victims of the enemy attack in Kremenchuk has risen to three. Overall, since the morning of October 29, 19 deaths have been reported in Chernihiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk, while the number of injured is rising — already exceeding 40.