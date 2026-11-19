Russian intelligence services are increasingly using generative artificial intelligence to conduct information operations aimed at dividing societies and destabilizing European Union states. This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, the Russians have intensified the dissemination of manipulations and disinformation regarding elections in Central Europe, attempting to create a false perception of political processes. To this end, AI-generated videos containing fake information are being mass-published on social media.

The main topics of Russian disinformation campaigns in Europe are:

accusations of politicians engaging in indecent behavior and criminal acts;

false statements made in their name;

other materials intended to discredit specific individuals and political forces.

According to the DIU, Russian intelligence services have already used similar methods during election campaigns in Eastern European countries and the South Caucasus.

In addition, Russia uses manipulations involving the past and historical memory shaped after World War II.

For example, Russia launched a campaign calling for Germany to be divided once again into the Federal Republic of Germany and the GDR — following the model of the Cold War era. In this way, Moscow is attempting to deepen divisions in German society and create the false impression of an allegedly high level of tension in the country — the DIU said in a statement.

Let us recall

Russian propaganda launched another information campaign, attempting to justify itself for the terrorist drone strike on the center of Odesa on November 18. Kremlin-controlled outlets created to influence the Ukrainian audience are spreading contradictory versions of the tragedy: some blame the alleged "operation of Ukrainian air defense," while others are constructing conspiracy theories claiming that "Ukraine is striking its own citizens" in order to disrupt or complicate diplomatic processes.