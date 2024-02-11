ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Russia is trying to impose the image of a "Soviet and Russian" person on Syrysky - NSDC Center for Political Studies

Russia is trying to impose the image of a "Soviet and Russian" person on Syrysky - NSDC Center for Political Studies

The Russians are trying to portray Ukraine's new military leader as pro-Russian, looking for his alleged ties to Russia and spreading relevant comments to undermine the credibility of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council said that Russians have launched a campaign to discredit the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, UNN reports .  

According to Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Russians are trying to impose the image of a "Soviet and Russian" person on the new Chief of the Armed Forces.  

To do this, they are looking for his relatives in Russia, "family friends," from whom they take comments and disseminate them in the information space with the appropriate context. The main goal of this campaign is to discredit the Commander-in-Chief and reduce confidence in the Armed Forces

- Kovalenko said. 

The National Security and Defense Council's CDC noted that it is important to remember:  Syrskyi was part of Zaluzhny's team for a long time.  He commanded successful operations, including the liberation of Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. They would not have been possible without high-quality personnel, but much depends on the command. Therefore, Syrsky showed that he is able to achieve results in the war against Russia. 

 Syrskyi's team consists of young commanders who have been promoted. This is a prerequisite for systemic improvements in the Armed Forces.   

Supporting the campaign that the Chief of Staff is a "Russian man" is playing along with enemy disinformation.    

On February 8, Oleksandr Syrskyi was appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.     Oleksandr Syrskyi outlined new tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including clear planning that takes into account the needs of advanced units in modern weapons and the introduction of new technical solutions.   

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Contact us about advertising