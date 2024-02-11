Russia is trying to impose the image of a "Soviet and Russian" person on Syrysky - NSDC Center for Political Studies

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council said that Russians have launched a campaign to discredit the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, UNN reports .

According to Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Russians are trying to impose the image of a "Soviet and Russian" person on the new Chief of the Armed Forces.

To do this, they are looking for his relatives in Russia, "family friends," from whom they take comments and disseminate them in the information space with the appropriate context. The main goal of this campaign is to discredit the Commander-in-Chief and reduce confidence in the Armed Forces - Kovalenko said.

The National Security and Defense Council's CDC noted that it is important to remember: Syrskyi was part of Zaluzhny's team for a long time. He commanded successful operations, including the liberation of Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. They would not have been possible without high-quality personnel, but much depends on the command. Therefore, Syrsky showed that he is able to achieve results in the war against Russia.

Syrskyi's team consists of young commanders who have been promoted. This is a prerequisite for systemic improvements in the Armed Forces.

Supporting the campaign that the Chief of Staff is a "Russian man" is playing along with enemy disinformation.

On February 8, Oleksandr Syrskyi was appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Oleksandr Syrskyi outlined new tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including clear planning that takes into account the needs of advanced units in modern weapons and the introduction of new technical solutions.