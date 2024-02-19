Russia is massing huge numbers of troops near the contact line in Zaporizhzhia region - CNN sources

On Ukraine's southern front, both Russian and Ukrainian sources say that Russia is massively building up its forces in Zaporizhzhia region, where Kyiv tried to launch a counteroffensive last summer, UNN reports, citing CNN.

The publication notes that, according to some analysts, a 50,000-strong Russian army has been assembled.

"This comes at a time when Russian troops are trying to strengthen their advantage on the eastern front after raising their flag in several parts of Avdiivka, Donetsk region," the statement said.

The enemy is taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine: Zelensky says the situation is extremely difficult on several parts of the front

Recall

On the morning of February 17, Ukrainian troops were forced to retreat from Avdiivka, Donetsk region, due to a lack of ammunition, US President Joe Biden said. According to him, this happened as a result of the inaction of the Congress to allocate additional aid to Ukraine.