The enemy is taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine: Zelensky says the situation is extremely difficult on several parts of the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation is extremely difficult on several parts of the frontline, the occupiers are taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The situation is extremely difficult in several parts of the frontline, exactly where Russian troops have concentrated their maximum reserves. They are taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine. And these are very tangible things. There is a shortage of artillery. The need for frontline air defense and for a longer range of our weapons. We are working with our partners as much as possible to restore and extend support," Zelensky said during a video address.

He also thanked all Ukrainians, all our companies and partners who have already set up weapons production, production of shells, drones and electronic warfare - new production that is increasing in speed.

"Of course, we cannot yet meet all the needs only due to our own capabilities, but every month adds to Ukraine's strength and capabilities. I thank everyone who works for this," Zelensky added.