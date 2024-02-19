The enemy is taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine: Zelensky says the situation is extremely difficult on several parts of the front

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101103 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111417 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154050 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157706 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254009 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174908 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166019 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227856 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43048 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25382 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30421 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36449 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33778 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254009 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213696 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239344 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225960 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101103 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71340 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77937 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113610 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114475 views
The enemy is taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine: Zelensky says the situation is extremely difficult on several parts of the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112145 views

Zelenskyy said that the situation in certain parts of the frontline is extremely difficult, as Russian troops have concentrated maximum reserves and are taking advantage of delays in providing artillery, air defense and long-range weapons to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation is extremely difficult on several parts of the frontline, the occupiers are taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The situation is extremely difficult in several parts of the frontline, exactly where Russian troops have concentrated their maximum reserves. They are taking advantage of delays in helping Ukraine. And these are very tangible things. There is a shortage of artillery. The need for frontline air defense and for a longer range of our weapons. We are working with our partners as much as possible to restore and extend support," Zelensky said during a video address.

General Staff: Defense Forces repel more than 70 Russian attacks, destroy two enemy aircraft and four combat vehicles19.02.24, 19:43 • 28140 views

He also thanked all Ukrainians, all our companies and partners who have already set up weapons production, production of shells, drones and electronic warfare - new production that is increasing in speed.

"Of course, we cannot yet meet all the needs only due to our own capabilities, but every month adds to Ukraine's strength and capabilities. I thank everyone who works for this," Zelensky added.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising