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Russia discredits the humanitarian truce in Oleshky — analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Russian outlets are presenting the truce in the occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region, as a trap for Russian troops, without providing any evidence. In fact, the agreement provides for evacuation and assistance.

Russia discredits the humanitarian truce in Oleshky — analysis

Russian propaganda portrays the ceasefire in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region as a trap for Russian troops, claiming that Ukraine plans to bring in boats and prepare to cross the Dnipro, but these accusations are not supported by evidence. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications in a report dated October 26, UNN reports. 

Details 

"Between October 23 and 25, the Center for Strategic Communications recorded 1,173 publications disseminating the corresponding narrative," the statement said. 

The Pravda network claimed that Ukraine had allegedly initiated the ceasefire in order to bring in boats and prepare to cross the Dnipro. However, these accusations are not supported by evidence: propaganda groundlessly presents the humanitarian agreement as cover for a military operation.

"Russian resources are turning the agreement on evacuation and the delivery of aid into evidence of Ukraine's alleged \"military madness.\" At the same time, Russia is portrayed as the side that conscientiously fulfills its obligations and seeks peace. The aim of the information interventions is to discredit the humanitarian initiative, prepare in advance justifications for possible violations of the ceasefire regime by Russia, and reinforce Moscow's image as a peacemaker," the Center for Strategic Communications noted. 

The Center emphasized that the information trigger was the agreement on a local ceasefire in Oleshky, announced on October 23 with the mediation of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Russian Ombudswoman Lantратova and Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets agreed to a ceasefire to evacuate people and deliver humanitarian aid. 

We remind you 

The United States announced an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a local ceasefire in the occupied city of Oleshky.

Later, the head of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, David Arakhamia, confirmed that an operation to unblock the settlement of Oleshky in the Kherson region and its outskirts would begin in the near future. 

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire regime starting at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time to conduct a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky. 

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that Russia had declared a "ceasefire" in the area of occupied Oleshky to conduct a "humanitarian operation." It will take effect on the night of October 27.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about preparations for a humanitarian mission in the area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. Representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are expected to join the operation, whose main task will be to evacuate the people who are trapped.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Evacuation
Melania Trump
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine