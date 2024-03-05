Russia intercepts conversations of German military officers: leak may be just the tip of the iceberg

BILD turned to experts on the "explosive" phone conversation between German officers that was eavesdropped on by Russians - former head of German foreign intelligence BND August Hanning and British intelligence expert Neil Barnett expressed their views on what the Kremlin was really up to, UNN reports .

The invaders managed to record a conversation between high-ranking air force officers about the strategy and methods of use in the war in Ukraine. The recording was published on digital platforms.

Russia may have even more intercepted conversations from Germany - experts say.

As August Gunning, the former head of the German foreign intelligence service BND, explained, successful wiretapping operations are usually not disclosed in order not to harm the source.

This leak may be just the tip of the iceberg - He said.

Gunning suggests that there may be many more intercepted conversations in Russia.

British intelligence expert Neil Barnett says that the Kremlin probably has much more information.

Berlin must be prepared for new leaks in the next few weeks and months in order to influence public opinion in Germany and pit Western allies against each other - he noted.

The recordings of the conversations were discovered when the German Chancellor was in Italy, where he met with President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.

According to the German media, Scholz often emphasized that the Germans provided the greatest support to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia.

The total amount of funds provided and promised is EUR 28 billion.

But the chancellor is hesitant to give the green light to supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, which have the potential to reach targets in Russia. In the leaked recordings, the officers discuss ways to train Ukrainians to operate the Taurus and use it to hit a bridge built by Russia on the Crimean peninsula.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock calls on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "actively consider" the possible delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

