Russia intercepts conversations of German military officers: leak may be just the tip of the iceberg

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 19212 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 64233 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47070 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 220935 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197054 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222878 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249655 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155487 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19515 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 64233 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 220935 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178613 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197054 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12763 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21566 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22041 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41654 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49361 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia intercepts conversations of German military officers: leak may be just the tip of the iceberg

Kyiv • UNN

 54141 views

Experts say that Russia may have intercepted more conversations between German officers and officials and may have leaked them to influence public opinion in Germany and split Western allies over support for Ukraine.

Russia intercepts conversations of German military officers: leak may be just the tip of the iceberg

BILD turned to experts on the "explosive" phone conversation between German officers that was eavesdropped on by Russians - former head of German foreign intelligence BND August Hanning and British intelligence expert Neil Barnett expressed their views on what the Kremlin was really up to, UNN reports .

Details

The invaders managed to record a conversation between high-ranking air force officers about the strategy and methods of use in the war in Ukraine. The recording was published on digital platforms.

Russia may have even more intercepted conversations from Germany

- experts say.

As August Gunning, the former head of the German foreign intelligence service BND, explained, successful wiretapping operations are usually not disclosed in order not to harm the source.

This leak may be just the tip of the iceberg

- He said.

 Gunning suggests that there may be many more intercepted conversations in Russia.

British intelligence expert Neil Barnett says that the Kremlin probably has much more information.

Berlin must be prepared for new leaks in the next few weeks and months in order to influence public opinion in Germany and pit Western allies against each other

- he noted.

AddendumAddendum

The recordings of the conversations were discovered when the German Chancellor was in Italy, where he met with President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.

According to the German media, Scholz often emphasized that the Germans provided the greatest support to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia.

The total amount of funds provided and promised is EUR 28 billion.

But the chancellor is hesitant to give the green light to supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, which have the potential to reach targets in Russia. In the leaked recordings, the officers discuss ways to train Ukrainians to operate the Taurus and use it to hit a bridge built by Russia on the Crimean peninsula.

To recap

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock calls on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "actively consider" the possible delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

DIU confirms destruction of Russian ship "Sergey Kotov": all details05.03.24, 08:46 • 25780 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Pope Francis
Italy
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
Berlin
