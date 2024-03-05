DIU confirms destruction of Russian ship "Sergey Kotov": all details

On the night of March 5, Ukraine attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov. The cost of the sunken ship is about 65 million dollars. The information was confirmed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

The enemy ship "Sergiy Kotov" was destroyed. On the night of March 4-5, 2024, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine "Group 13" attacked the patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Sergey Kotov" - the DIU said in a statement.

The mission took place in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

As a result of a strike by Magura V5 maritime drones, the Russian Project 22160 ship "Sergei Kotov" sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

Reportedly, the attack on the Kotov took place in the territorial waters of Ukraine, near the Kerch Strait.

The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million, the GUR said.