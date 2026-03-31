Russia demands Ukraine withdraw from Donbas in two months – Zelenskyy

Russia states that Ukraine has two months to withdraw from Donbas, otherwise peace terms may be revised. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

According to the Head of State, the Russian side conveys similar messages to American partners.

I'm surprised how anyone can believe this – Zelenskyy noted.

He also drew attention to the illogicality of such statements from Russia.

If their goal is only Donbas, then why do they immediately talk about further advancement and new conditions? That is, the issue is not only Donbas. Their goals are clear to us – he emphasized.

In addition, the President announced a planned conversation with the American side, which will take place in the near future via video link.

During the negotiations, the parties are to discuss the current situation and assess how close they are to possible trilateral agreements or at least to organizing a relevant meeting.

Kremlin officially rejected Zelenskyy's proposal for an Easter truce