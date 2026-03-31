Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that the Kremlin does not support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for a ceasefire during Easter. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

According to the spokesman for the dictator of the aggressor country, Ukraine wants to "agree to a truce, even an Easter one," because the Russians are advancing.

From Zelenskyy's statements that we read, we did not see a clearly formulated initiative for an Easter truce. He, as always, spoke about his readiness and desire to agree to a truce, whatever it may be, even an Easter one. That's what President Zelenskyy was talking about. We repeat once again: Zelenskyy must take responsibility and make appropriate decisions so that we achieve peace, not a truce. - Peskov stated.

Context

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is ready for an Easter truce. At the same time, he noted that compromises are possible without losing dignity and sovereignty.