Kremlin officially rejected Zelenskyy's proposal for an Easter truce
Kyiv • UNN
Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia refuses to cease fire for Easter due to the advance of the occupiers. Moscow demands "decisions from Ukraine for a complete peace".
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that the Kremlin does not support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for a ceasefire during Easter. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.
Details
According to the spokesman for the dictator of the aggressor country, Ukraine wants to "agree to a truce, even an Easter one," because the Russians are advancing.
From Zelenskyy's statements that we read, we did not see a clearly formulated initiative for an Easter truce. He, as always, spoke about his readiness and desire to agree to a truce, whatever it may be, even an Easter one. That's what President Zelenskyy was talking about. We repeat once again: Zelenskyy must take responsibility and make appropriate decisions so that we achieve peace, not a truce.
Context
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is ready for an Easter truce. At the same time, he noted that compromises are possible without losing dignity and sovereignty.