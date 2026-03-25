Russia continues to contact the US regarding a possible settlement of the war in Ukraine - Peskov

Russia continues to contact the United States regarding a possible settlement of the war in Ukraine and hopes that Washington will continue its mediation efforts. This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a comment to Russian media, reports UNN.

Through existing channels, contacts with the Americans from Moscow continue. We receive information about what is happening. Accordingly, we welcome the continuation of the American side's efforts aimed at ensuring appropriate conditions for reaching a settlement in Ukrainian affairs - said Peskov.

He added that each round of negotiations is a step towards finding a "settlement formula".

And for us, first of all, a formula for taking into account our interests. We expect that these good offices of the United States will continue, we continue to remain open to negotiations - added Peskov.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sit down at the negotiating table and conclude an agreement, adding that they are already close to it.