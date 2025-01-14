Russia attacks Kharkiv region with drones and aircraft: an elderly woman is injured

A 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region today, January 14. The enemy struck with FPV drones and aircraft in the Kupyansk and Bohodukhiv districts, damaging residential buildings. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, a 74-year-old woman was injured when an FPV drone hit a nine-story building in Kupyansk on January 14 at about 10:00.

In addition, at approximately 00:10 today, the Russian army attacked Tymofiivka village of Zolochivska ATC in Bohodukhiv district with FPV drones. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged.

Also on the night of January 14, the Russian armed forces carried out air strikes in Kupyansk region: at about 1:15 a.m. on the village of Velykyi Burluk, and at 3:30 a.m. on Kupyansk. As a result of the strikes, private households were damaged, no one was killed or injured.

Four people suffer from Russian attacks in Kharkiv region