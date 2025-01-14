Russia attacks Kharkiv region with drones and aircraft: an elderly woman is injured

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128744 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116859 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124919 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126124 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157574 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108333 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154169 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104180 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113766 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117088 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107387 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 39852 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116184 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114139 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 40099 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128716 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157550 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154151 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183010 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172447 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114139 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116184 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138287 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130270 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147857 views
Russia attacks Kharkiv region with drones and aircraft: an elderly woman is injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24003 views

A 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of attacks by FPV drones and aircraft in Kupyansk and Bohodukhiv districts. Residential buildings, outbuildings and power lines were damaged.

A 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region today, January 14. The enemy struck with FPV drones and aircraft in the Kupyansk and Bohodukhiv districts, damaging residential buildings. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. 

According to the investigation, a 74-year-old woman was injured when an FPV drone hit a nine-story building in Kupyansk on January 14 at about 10:00. 

In addition, at approximately 00:10 today, the Russian army attacked Tymofiivka village of Zolochivska ATC in Bohodukhiv district with FPV drones. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged. 

Also on the night of January 14, the Russian armed forces carried out air strikes in Kupyansk region: at about 1:15 a.m. on the village of Velykyi Burluk, and at 3:30 a.m. on Kupyansk. As a result of the strikes, private households were damaged, no one was killed or injured. 

Four people suffer from Russian attacks in Kharkiv region14.01.25, 09:21 • 23127 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kharkivKharkiv

