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Russia attacked Ukraine with 132 drones: air defense destroyed and suppressed 106

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

Overnight, Russia launched 132 drones at Ukraine, including 78 jet-powered Shaheds. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 106 UAVs; 20 hits were recorded.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 132 drones: air defense destroyed and suppressed 106

During the night of November 15, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 132 Shahed-type attack UAVs (78 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The launches were carried out from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (61 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several more attack UAVs were still in the air, and combat operations were ongoing. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 20 locations

 - the statement said.

We remind you

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine killed and wounded another 2,230 Russian servicemen. The total combat losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of November 15, 2026, amount to approximately 1,622,860 personnel.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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