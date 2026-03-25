Russia attacked the south of Odesa region, there is a dead and an injured person

The south of Odesa region was again attacked by Russian troops, one person was killed and one injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, it became known about the death of a person as a result of the attack on March 24 in the south of Odesa region. An 87-year-old woman died. Another woman, 59 years old, was injured. Doctors assess her condition as moderate. - Kiper wrote.

Details

According to him, the injured person is being provided with all necessary medical care.

Russia struck a bus stop in Odesa district, two people injured - Odesa Regional Military Administration

According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, on the evening of March 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked a residential area in one of the districts of Odesa region with attack drones. The State Emergency Service clarified that "yesterday evening in Izmail district, as a result of an enemy attack on the residential sector, a private house was destroyed with subsequent fire." Also, 6 nearby residential buildings were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 147 more drones overnight, 121 were neutralized