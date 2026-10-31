Russia attacked Kharkiv with jet-powered "Shaheds": hits recorded in three districts

The enemy attacked Kharkiv during the night of Saturday, October 31. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, a hit by a rocket-powered "Shahed" was recorded in the Osnovianskyi district.

A fire broke out at the site of the strike. ... A hit on a private residential building Terekhov stated.

Earlier, he reported two hits in Kharkiv’s Nemyshlianskyi district.

In turn, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported another enemy "strike" in the Novobavarskyi district.

We remind you

On the morning of October 30, the Russians attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

A Russian missile attack caused fires in Kharkiv and damaged trucks