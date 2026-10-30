A Russian missile attack caused fires in Kharkiv and damaged trucks

As a result of a missile attack on Kharkiv on the evening of Thursday, October 29, fires broke out and trucks were damaged. This is reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that a Russian missile struck Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district.

As a result of the explosion, fires broke out in a production building and on the adjacent territory. The total area of the fires was 400 sq. m. At another location, the remains of various materials were burning over an area of 80 sq. m. Two trucks were also damaged - the statement reads.

Recall

On October 27, four people, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack. Fires broke out in residential buildings and a production building in the city's Osnovianskyi district.

The enemy struck Kharkiv; there are fatalities and casualties