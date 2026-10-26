The enemy struck Kharkiv; there are fatalities and casualties

Russian forces launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The attack on the Novobavarskyi district left people dead and injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy attacked Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district twice. Russian forces also launched several strikes on the Novobavarskyi district. As a result of the attacks, a large fire broke out at one of the sites after the strike.

According to preliminary information, the attack on the Novobavarskyi district left people dead and injured.

We remind you

The Russian attack on October 24 destroyed the last "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv. Over the course of a week, the city came under fire 36 times, and three people were killed.