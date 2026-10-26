$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
Exclusive
05:53 PM • 2778 views
"Ukrainian athletes will not go there" — Bidnyi on Ukraine's participation in the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships in Moscow
05:13 PM • 6472 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine
04:53 PM • 9136 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv; there are fatalities and casualties
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 16676 views
The European Business Association records an increase in companies’ preparatory work for employing veterans
12:54 PM • 16696 views
Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayorPhoto
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 26400 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
October 26, 11:48 AM • 17234 views
Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy
October 26, 11:27 AM • 17483 views
General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components
October 26, 11:06 AM • 13730 views
Office of the President has not yet confirmed Zelenskyy's talks in Brussels - what is the reason
October 26, 07:10 AM • 19817 views
Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3.1m/s
78%
754mm
Popular news
Georgia's political crisis is escalating: the opposition has taken to the streets and is preparing a large-scale protestPhotoVideoOctober 26, 09:30 AM • 15043 views
Following the extension of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada extended mobilizationOctober 26, 11:11 AM • 16771 views
From China to Germany: HUR identified foreign equipment at Russian ballistic missile production facilitiesOctober 26, 11:54 AM • 10702 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 1602:28 PM • 13823 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effective03:24 PM • 10192 views
Publications
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel prices05:06 PM • 5122 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effective03:24 PM • 10221 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 1602:28 PM • 13851 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 26397 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 62979 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Antonio Tajani
Serhii Byzov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in London01:49 PM • 7908 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideoOctober 26, 08:00 AM • 31661 views
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reportsOctober 25, 08:18 PM • 34668 views
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster AbbeyOctober 25, 07:05 PM • 34759 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 39041 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
BM-30 Smerch
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

The enemy struck Kharkiv; there are fatalities and casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9144 views

Russian forces struck the Kholodnohirskyi district twice and attacked Novobavarskyi district. There are fatalities and casualties, and a fire broke out.

The enemy struck Kharkiv; there are fatalities and casualties

Russian forces launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The attack on the Novobavarskyi district left people dead and injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy attacked Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district twice. Russian forces also launched several strikes on the Novobavarskyi district. As a result of the attacks, a large fire broke out at one of the sites after the strike.

According to preliminary information, the attack on the Novobavarskyi district left people dead and injured.

We remind you

The Russian attack on October 24 destroyed the last "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv. Over the course of a week, the city came under fire 36 times, and three people were killed.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv