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Rolling blackouts are being introduced in 4 cities in Crimea at once

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Rolling blackouts have been introduced in Yalta, Kerch, Feodosia, and Yevpatoria. The occupation authorities cite problems and strain on the power grid.

Rolling blackouts are being introduced in 4 cities in Crimea at once

In temporarily occupied Crimea, rolling power outages were introduced on October 25 in Yalta, Kerch, Feodosia, and Yevpatoria. The occupation authorities attribute the restrictions to problems in the power system. Russian media report this, UNN writes.

Details

The introduction of outage schedules was first announced in Yalta. Later, similar restrictions were extended to Kerch, Feodosia, and Yevpatoria.

In Kerch, the occupation administration reported temporary power outages and said that energy workers were trying to stabilize the situation.

Emergency work is ongoing in Crimea

In Yevpatoria, the occupation authorities attributed the outages to an increase in the load on the power system.

Approximate schedules were also introduced in Feodosia, but officials warned that they could be changed depending on the condition of the power grid.

According to reports from the occupation administrations, emergency restoration work is ongoing, while the power supply depends on the grid's technical capabilities. No specific timeframe for the full restoration of power supply was given.

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Stepan Haftko

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