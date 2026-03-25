Right in the middle of the day, in the courtyard of an apartment building - new footage from the site of the Russian strike in Kharkiv, where the number of injured has increased

The number of injured due to Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv, where the enemy hit the courtyard of a high-rise building, continues to grow - 9 victims have already been reported, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on March 25, at about 11:40, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched strikes on two districts of Kharkiv. According to preliminary investigation data, the enemy used Geran-2 type attack UAVs.

As of now, nine victims are known, including a 15-year-old girl. The minor is in acute shock - the prosecutor's office noted.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, "the occupiers hit the courtyard of a multi-story residential building with a drone in the middle of the day."

He also reported that among the victims there is a 15-year-old girl. One of the injured women in this area, according to him, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

In another district of the city where there was an "arrival" - Novobavarskyi - there are 5 victims, the head of the Regional Military Administration indicated. The enemy drone strike hit a private house. A fire broke out due to the shelling. Neighboring residential buildings were also damaged by the explosion.

Kharkiv suffered a drone attack from Russia - the enemy struck near a high-rise building, there are casualties