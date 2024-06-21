Restrictions on electricity increased from 13:00, there was emergency assistance from Poland, due to bad weather de-energization in 3 regions - Ukrenergo

Restrictions on electricity supply are in effect today during the day, and their volume will be increased from 13:00 . Ukraine received emergency electricity from Poland due to a shortage yesterday. Due to bad weather, 53 settlements in three regions were de-energized. This was reported on Friday in the NEK "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

"Today, on June 21, consumption restriction measures are in effect throughout the day. From 13: 00, the volume of restrictions will be higher. The reason is the difficult situation in the energy system after massive attacks by Russians on energy facilities," Ukrenergo said.

And they added that information about how exactly this will affect the schedules of hourly blackouts in each region should be viewed on the official websites of regional power companies and their sites in social networks.

Emergency Assistance

"Yesterday, to overcome the shortage in the energy system, emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine from the Polish energy system operator were activated at the request of Ukrenergo," the NEK noted.

Import and export

Imports from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova are planned during the day. With a total volume of 27,573 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,620 MW in individual hours. export does not occur and is not expected.

De-energization

Yesterday afternoon, a high-voltage overhead line in the southern region was turned off by protection. There were no power outages for consumers. After repairs, the line was returned to operation by the end of the day.

Yesterday afternoon, due to shelling, the overhead lines of regional power companies in the Kherson region were turned off. Industrial and domestic consumers were de-energized. Emergency recovery work continues. Most consumers live on.

In the Donetsk region yesterday a regional power company brigade came under fire while performing repair work. One of the Power Engineers was injured, and medical assistance was provided. Also, due to the shelling, a coal mining enterprise was de-energized.

Due to weather conditions, 53 settlements in Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions were de-energized in the morning.

For other reasons, 491 localities are without power supply.

Due to the fighting: there are new de-energizations in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson regions. for technical reasons: there is a power outage in the Dnipropetrovsk region.