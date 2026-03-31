Resolution on Russia's crimes in Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed UN decision

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the adoption by the UN Human Rights Council of the resolution "Situation of human rights in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression" initiated by Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the department.

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This document extends the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry and ensures further documentation of Russian crimes in Ukraine. In addition, this resolution demands an end to torture, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians, executions of prisoners of war, and sexual and gender-based violence.

The document relies on the Commission's findings, which confirm that enforced disappearances and torture committed by Russia as part of a coordinated state policy constitute crimes against humanity. - the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine says.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha noted: this resolution strongly condemns all crimes committed by the Kremlin regime, including the deportation of civilians, especially children, torture, enforced disappearances, and attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, as well as other serious human rights violations, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Ukraine calls on the international community to strengthen joint efforts to ensure full accountability of the Russian Federation and all perpetrators, restore justice for victims, and achieve a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace based on the UN Charter and international law. - the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine says.

Four years after the de-occupation of Bucha - 124 of the most audacious crimes uncovered, 97 suspects identified in the Russian occupation forces