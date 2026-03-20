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"Reserve+" will be temporarily unavailable due to technical work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1866 views

From 9:00 PM on March 20 to 9:00 AM on March 21, updates and services will not be available in Reserve+. Users are advised to download the PDF version of the document in advance.

"Reserve+" will be temporarily unavailable due to technical work

Access to services in the "Reserve+" application will be temporarily restricted due to technical work on the night of March 21, the Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

From 9:00 PM on March 20 to 9:00 AM on March 21, planned technical work will be carried out in the "Oberih" register. During this time, it will not be possible to receive services or update the Reserve ID in the "Reserve+" application.

- reported the Ministry of Defense.

The defense agency advised, "to always have your electronic military registration document at hand, download the PDF version in advance." To do this, on the main screen of the application, click the plus sign and select "Download PDF."

"The work will be completed at 09:00 on March 21, after which the services will operate as usual," the message says.

Reserve+ launches electronic queue for conscripts and reservists to TCC and SP09.03.26, 19:32 • 4126 views

Julia Shramko

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