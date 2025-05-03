Reduced level of physical activity: updated VLE for the former category of "partially fit"

From May 1, the basic general military training for the former category of "partially fit" will reduce the training period and lower the level of physical activity. This was reported by StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Starting from May 1, an updated program awaits the former category of "partially fit":

reduction of the training period to one month (instead of 45 days);

reduction of the level of physical activity;

formation of separate training units (companies or platoons).

It is noted that the updates concern military personnel suitable for service in support units, security units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as logistics, communications and security units.

We are talking about servicemen who have just been drafted into service, and those who have previously studied at military training departments or for various reasons are undergoing BZVP again - the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that all those with limited fitness must retake the VLK by June 5