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Record 165 kg of amphetamine, weapons, and one and a half million in cash found with dealers in Prykarpattia, arrests made - Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1508 views

Four individuals were detained in Ivano-Frankivsk region for large-scale drug production. Psychotropic substances, automatic weapons, grenades, and 1.5 million UAH in cash were seized.

Record 165 kg of amphetamine, weapons, and one and a half million in cash found with dealers in Prykarpattia, arrests made - Prosecutor General

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a gang of drug dealers was exposed, and a record amount of drugs and psychotropics for the region, weapons, and a significant amount of cash were seized from them, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN writes.

Quiet Prykarpattia: 165 kg of amphetamine and weapons. In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the activities of a criminal group specializing in large-scale production and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were exposed and stopped. The scale is a record for the region.

- Kravchenko wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General, "the group members turned out to be four local residents: two 18-year-old boys, one minor, and their 37-year-old accomplice." "They established a full cycle of drug business: production, packaging, and sale of 'products' through postal services," he indicated.

"During 24 searches, more than 165 kg of amphetamine, cannabis, 99 'ecstasy' pills, as well as equipment, 'black accounting,' bank cards, phones, and cash in various currencies totaling about UAH 1.5 million were seized," Kravchenko said.

In addition, according to him, "psychotropic substances and weapons (two automatic weapons, three pistols, a pump-action shotgun, grenades with a detonator, and a large number of cartridges) were found in the garage of the 37-year-old participant in the scheme."

Three members of the group, as Kravchenko reported, were detained directly at the place of drug production in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They were notified of suspicion of illegal production and sale of psychotropic substances, as well as the use of equipment for their manufacture (Parts 2, 3 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 313 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The oldest accomplice was detained in accordance with Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He is charged with illegal trafficking of psychotropics in especially large quantities (Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the Prosecutor General noted.

"The prosecutor's office sent a petition for detention without the right to bail for adult participants and round-the-clock house arrest for the minor," Kravchenko indicated.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We continue to work," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Drug dealers exposed during the large-scale special operation "Requiem" will face trial23.03.26, 14:24 • 2967 views

Julia Shramko

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