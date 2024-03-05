$41.340.03
"Any validity to this makes it easier for Putin to sell a ridiculous narrative": White House comments on leaked conversation between German officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27119 views

The White House commented on the intercepted conversation between the German military.

"Any validity to this makes it easier for Putin to sell a ridiculous narrative": White House comments on leaked conversation between German officers

The Russians want to sow division and discord and are trying to create a false impression that the West is divided. Thus, John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the US National Security Council at the White House, commented during a briefing on March 4 on the intercepted conversation between German officers, pointing out that any justification that anyone gives for this "only makes it easier for Putin to sell the ridiculous narrative that this is some kind of war between the West and Russia," UNN writes.

It’s proof that the Russians want to sow division and discord and try to demonstrate that the West is divided. And that’s what it’s proof of. And obviously, none of that’s true

- Kirby commented on whether the U.S. assessment of the leak of a conversation between German military officials that Russia made public is correct.

He noted that he would not talk about the content of the leak. "The Germans are investigating it, and I think I’d refer you to them. But as I said earlier, they have been a key friend, ally, and partner in this effort. They have really stepped up to support Ukraine. We’re grateful for that. We’re grateful for Chancellor Scholz’s leadership," the White House official said.

And the last thing I’ll say is: Any validity that anybody gives to this only makes it easier for Putin to sell this ridiculous narrative that this is some sort of war between the West and Russia, the U.S. and Russia, NATO and Russia, or any other way he wants to couch this

- Kirby noted.

"That’s exactly what he wants people to think, instead of what really happened here, which is: In February, two years ago, he decided to attack and invade a neighboring nation that posed no threat to him or anybody else, for that matter. So nobody should buy into the rhetoric here. That’s it," he summarized.

German Defense Minister Pistorius calls the interception of German officers' communications a hybrid attack by Russia03.03.24, 21:10 • 34368 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States National Security Council
White House
NATO
John Kirby
Boris Pistorius
Olaf Scholz
United States
Ukraine
