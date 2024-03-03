German Defense Minister Pistorius calls the interception of German officers' communications a hybrid attack by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Germany's Defense Minister said that Russia's publication of a leaked conversation between German officers was a hybrid attack aimed at disinformation and undermining unity.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russia's publication of a leaked conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers is aimed at undermining unity in the country. UNN reports this with reference to Tagesschau.
This is a hybrid attack aimed at disinformation - it is aimed at dividing, at undermining our unity. We must not fall for Putin's tricks, so we must respond sensibly, "but no less decisively."
The Defense Minister also stated that, in his opinion, most of the content of the conversation was already known to the public in advance.
According to him, early next week, the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) will present a preliminary report with information on the exact background of the incident. Only then will it be possible to make decisions about the consequences, including personnel issues.
Recall
The German Ministry of Defense said that the intercepted internal conversation of the Air Force officers was genuine.