German Defense Minister Pistorius calls the interception of German officers' communications a hybrid attack by Russia

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13164 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 38719 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34346 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 192596 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176761 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172002 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218525 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248641 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154450 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371488 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 2266 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 38719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 192597 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 157843 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176761 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6400 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17815 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18596 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 26765 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34765 views
German Defense Minister Pistorius calls the interception of German officers' communications a hybrid attack by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34368 views

Germany's Defense Minister said that Russia's publication of a leaked conversation between German officers was a hybrid attack aimed at disinformation and undermining unity.

German Defense Minister Pistorius calls the interception of German officers' communications a hybrid attack by Russia

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russia's publication of a leaked conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers  is aimed at undermining unity in the country. UNN reports this with reference to Tagesschau

 This is a hybrid attack aimed at disinformation - it is aimed at dividing, at undermining our unity. We must not fall for Putin's tricks, so we must respond sensibly, "but no less decisively."

- Pistorius said. 

The Defense Minister also stated that, in his opinion, most of the content of the conversation was already known to the public in advance. 

 According to him, early next week, the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) will present a preliminary report with information on the exact background of the incident. Only then will it be possible to make decisions about the consequences, including personnel issues.

Recall

The German Ministry of Defense said that the intercepted internal conversation of the Air Force officers was genuine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Bundeswehr
Boris Pistorius
