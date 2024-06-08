Ratification does not carry risks: the OP held an interdepartmental meeting on the Rome Statute

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Ratification does not carry risks: the OP held an interdepartmental meeting on the Rome Statute

Ratification does not carry risks: the OP held an interdepartmental meeting on the Rome Statute

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine held an interdepartmental meeting to discuss the need to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in order to strengthen efforts to bring Russian citizens to justice for crimes committed during the war.

Deputy head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra, together with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, held an interdepartmental meeting dedicated to the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, UNN informs.

According to the OP, the meeting was attended by representatives of the ministries of Defense, Justice, foreign and internal affairs, the SBU, gur and the National Police.

"We discussed the need to ratify the Rome Statute to increase Ukraine's efforts to bring Russian criminals to justice, strengthen Ukraine's diplomatic position, and implement European integration and bilateral agreements," the report says.

The meeting agreed that ratification does not carry risks, since Ukraine has already recognized the jurisdiction of the court, and the International Criminal Court acts as an adjunct to national criminal justice systems, intervening only when national courts are unable or unwilling to provide justice for specific crimes.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the facts of bullying of Russian military personnel from Ukrainian prisoners in the Kharkiv direction.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

