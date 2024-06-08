Ratification does not carry risks: the OP held an interdepartmental meeting on the Rome Statute

Deputy head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra, together with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, held an interdepartmental meeting dedicated to the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, UNN informs.

Details

According to the OP, the meeting was attended by representatives of the ministries of Defense, Justice, foreign and internal affairs, the SBU, gur and the National Police.

"We discussed the need to ratify the Rome Statute to increase Ukraine's efforts to bring Russian criminals to justice, strengthen Ukraine's diplomatic position, and implement European integration and bilateral agreements," the report says.

The meeting agreed that ratification does not carry risks, since Ukraine has already recognized the jurisdiction of the court, and the International Criminal Court acts as an adjunct to national criminal justice systems, intervening only when national courts are unable or unwilling to provide justice for specific crimes.

