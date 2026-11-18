Based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, two FSB agents exposed by the SBU in December 2024 in Khmelnytskyi region were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The agency’s press service reported this, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBU, the perpetrators blew up a railway track as a freight train was moving. They planted explosives under the rails and detonated them as the locomotive approached.

They recorded the explosion on a phone camera in order to "report" to russia. They used a homemade device based on TNT and plastic explosive, equipped with a remote-control function.

After the explosion, the agents changed vehicles in order to "cover their tracks."

According to the case file, the enemy’s task was carried out by an FSB-recruited man from Khmelnytskyi region who had been mobilized and had absconded from his military unit, and his drug-dependent acquaintance. Both men came to the attention of the Russian special service when they were looking for "easy" money in Telegram channels. During searches of the detainees, components of an improvised explosive device and mobile phones containing evidence of their work for the enemy were seized - the SBU said in a statement.

The court found the agents guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives);

Part 1 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosive devices);

Part 4 of Article 408 (desertion committed under martial law).

Recall

SBU military counterintelligence exposed an FSB spotter, a Lviv resident recruited by the enemy, who worked at a production facility manufacturing unmanned systems for the Defense Forces in western Ukraine. He transmitted the coordinates of the drone production facility to russia to prepare a missile strike.