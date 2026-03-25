Rada simplified property registration for children - law

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law simplifying the procedure for minors to acquire property. The decision was supported by 285 people's deputies. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Details

This refers to bill №12254, which changes the approach to registering property for children. From now on, to register real estate or a vehicle for a minor, it is no longer necessary to obtain permission from guardianship and trusteeship authorities.

The parliament explains that such a procedure previously complicated the process, although it was actually about improving the child's financial situation.

From now on, for a child to acquire ownership of real estate or a car, it is not necessary to obtain permission from the guardianship and trusteeship authority, as this only improves their financial situation. - stated in the message.

At the same time, state control is maintained in cases where it concerns the disposal of such property.

In particular, the permission of guardianship authorities will still be necessary in case of alienation, division, or allocation of property belonging to minors.

Thus, the law simplifies the procedures for children to acquire property but retains safeguards to protect their rights in the future.

The Rada supported the bill on expanding state support in education in the first reading