Queues at the Polish border as Ukrainians return for Easter - where the longest waits are

Travelers warned of queues at the Ukrainian-Polish border on the eve of Easter - Ukrainians are returning home for the holiday, the State Customs Service reported on Monday, naming the checkpoints with the largest and smallest queues, writes UNN.

In recent days, there has been an increase in vehicles at the Ukrainian-Polish border. Due to the approaching Easter, the number of citizens returning to Ukraine has increased. - the customs officers indicated.

According to the State Customs Service, the most congested checkpoints remain "Krakovets – Korczowa" and "Shehyni – Medyka".

To save waiting time, the service recommended drivers and citizens to choose alternative checkpoints: "Uhryniv – Dołhobyczów", "Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne", "Hrushiv – Budomierz", "Nizhankovychi – Malhowice", "Smilnytsia – Krościenko".

Ukrainians warned about restrictions at the border with Poland - what you need to know