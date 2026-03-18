Qatar expels Iranian diplomats – reaction to attack on energy hub

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared Iran's military attaché, security attaché, and some embassy staff persona non grata. They have been ordered to leave the country within 24 hours. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The ministry stated: "Both the military attaché and the embassy's security attaché, as well as staff members, have been declared persona non grata, and we demand that they leave the state's territory within a maximum of 24 hours."

The decision was made after an Iranian strike on the industrial hub of Ras Laffan, where key oil and gas facilities are located.

Qatari authorities had previously stated that this attack was a direct threat to the country's national security.

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