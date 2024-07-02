Putin to meet with Turkish President in Kazakhstan

On Wednesday, July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with a number of world leaders. In particular, he is scheduled to talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This was stated by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov in a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ushakov, the two presidents will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

As always, in conjunction with such major events (the SCO summit - ed.), there is a chance to organize bilateral contacts with the leaders of the countries that will be present. And in this context, we have already prepared a program that includes a number of very important bilateral contacts - Ushakov summarized.

Most bilateral meetings will take place on July 3, before the opening of the SCO summit. Putin's first conversation will be with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Then he is scheduled to talk to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and then to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Afterwards, Vladimir Putin will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

We have been planning a visit to Turkey for a long time. I think the leaders will discuss this issue. In addition, there are a lot of topics for exchange of views between the leaders - especially those of countries that play a very important role in the regional plan, given Turkey's location - Putin's aide said.

Putin threatens South Korea over possible arms supplies to Ukraine

According to him, Russia "maintains a constant dialog with the Turkish side, continuous contacts by phone.

Addendum

In addition, on July 4, after the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State and the SCO+ meeting, Vladimir Putin will meet with the acting head of the executive branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Mohber.

According to Ushakov, other contacts are also being worked out.

There will be many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this event - the presidential aide clarified.

Recall

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, July 2, where he will attend the 24th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to attend.