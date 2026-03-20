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Putin offered to stop intelligence sharing with Iran if the US stopped providing information to Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1624 views

Russia offered the Trump team to stop aid to Iran in exchange for isolating Ukraine from US data. The Trump administration rejected Russia's proposal.

Putin offered to stop intelligence sharing with Iran if the US stopped providing information to Ukraine - Politico

The Russian authorities have offered the United States a deal. Moscow promised to stop exchanging intelligence with Iran if Washington stopped such an exchange with Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, the proposal was voiced by Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev to Trump's representatives - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - at a meeting in Miami last week.

In particular, Russia was ready to stop transferring precise coordinates of American bases in the Middle East to Iran. In return, Moscow wanted the Ukrainian Defense Forces to be left without American intelligence.

The publication's interlocutors said that the Trump administration rejected these negotiations. However, the very attempt at such a deal caused outrage among European diplomats, who see it as an attempt by Moscow to sow discord between Europe and the United States at a critical moment.

Hegset stated that Russia and China do not play a key role in the war in Iran04.03.26, 17:13 • 7412 views

According to the publication, such an agreement will strengthen suspicions in Europe that the meetings between Witkoff and Dmitriev do not lead to concrete progress in the context of peace talks, but are simply attempts by Moscow to negotiate with Washington behind the backs of European countries.

Another source told journalists that the United States rejected the Russian officials' proposal to transfer Iranian enriched uranium to Russia.

The White House declined to comment. The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request.

Russia provides Iran with intelligence for strikes on US troops - WP06.03.26, 14:04 • 4917 views

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