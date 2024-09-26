Prosecutor General's Office prepares materials for extradition of fugitive MP Dmytruk
The Office of the Prosecutor General is preparing materials for the extradition of MP Artem Dmytruk, suspected of attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier. Dmytruk, who was put on the international wanted list, was detained in London.
The Office of the Prosecutor General is preparing materials for the extradition of Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk, who is suspected of committing attacks by a group of people on a law enforcement officer and a military officer, attempted theft of firearms, inflicting moderate bodily harm to a victim and hooliganism and is on the international wanted list. The MP's whereabouts have been established. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.
Within the framework of cooperation with the competent authorities of a foreign country, the Prosecutor General's Office is preparing materials for the extradition of a Ukrainian MP who is wanted in connection with hiding from justice in Ukraine. Currently, the MP's whereabouts have been established and the court has determined a measure of restraint
According to UNN sources , this is MP Artem Dmytruk, who is suspected of committing attacks by a group of people on a law enforcement officer and a military officer, attempted theft of firearms, inflicting moderate bodily harm on the victim, and hooliganism.
Addendum
At the end of August, Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome.
Subsequently, the DBR put Dmytruk on the international wanted list .
It was also reported that Dmytruk will appear in court in London for possible extradition to Ukraine.
Dmytruk himself confirmedthat he was detained in London and that a trial had taken place. However, he did not report on the results of the hearing.