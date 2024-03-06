$41.340.03
"Proof of russia's cowardly tactics": President of the European Council on the shelling of Odesa during Zelenskyy's visit and the Greek Prime Minister's visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24805 views

The President of the European Council Charles Michel believes that the shelling of Odesa during the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis demonstrates the cowardly tactics of the russian federation.

"Proof of russia's cowardly tactics": President of the European Council on the shelling of Odesa during Zelenskyy's visit and the Greek Prime Minister's visit

russia's missile strike on Odesa during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the city is yet another proof of russia's cowardly tactics. This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel on his page in X, UNN writes. 

Details

The attack on Odesa during the visit of the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Greece is yet another indication of russia's cowardly tactics in its war of aggression against Ukraine.   It is reprehensible and beneath even the Kremlin's plans

- the post reads. 

Michel also emphasized that the EU's support for Ukraine will never weaken. 

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he saw russia's strike on Odesa when he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

At the time of the attack, the head of state was with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
European Council
European Union
Charles Michel
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
