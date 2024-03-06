"Proof of russia's cowardly tactics": President of the European Council on the shelling of Odesa during Zelenskyy's visit and the Greek Prime Minister's visit

russia's missile strike on Odesa during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the city is yet another proof of russia's cowardly tactics. This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel on his page in X, UNN writes.

Details

The attack on Odesa during the visit of the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Greece is yet another indication of russia's cowardly tactics in its war of aggression against Ukraine. It is reprehensible and beneath even the Kremlin's plans - the post reads.

Michel also emphasized that the EU's support for Ukraine will never weaken.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he saw russia's strike on Odesa when he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

