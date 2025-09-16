Project Re:start: VR Rehabilitation Spaces Already Operating in 5 Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine is testing a new way to help soldiers regain strength and speed up physical recovery after injuries, UNN reports.

The Re:start project was launched by the Horno Charity Foundation and Favbet Foundation. It is based on VR technologies and special games that combine physical exercises with immersion in a virtual world.

Over the past year, five VR rehabilitation spaces have been opened under the Re:start project in medical institutions: Kyiv Regional Hospital No. 2, the 75th Rehabilitation Hospital in Kyiv, Dnipro City Hospital No. 4, the Halychyna Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, and the rehabilitation hospital in Vinnytsia region. All of them are equipped with modern technology. The zones operate daily, hosting several sessions per day. Depending on the patients’ needs, this may range from 3 to 8 sessions lasting several hours. In some locations, up to 11 gaming sessions can be held every day.

Each location received identical equipment: PlayStation 5 Slim, Sony PlayStation VR2 headsets, TVs, HD cameras, Wi-Fi routers, and presentation stands. Additionally, four locations with therapeutic gaming zones were provided with PlayStation Plus Extra subscriptions.

Even after the first sessions, visitors to the VR spaces notice improvements. Soldiers report that the pain decreases after gaming, it becomes easier to focus, and they regain interest in communication and life in general. Doctors observe that it motivates patients to attend rehabilitation more regularly. The project demonstrates that technology can help people return to life after the most difficult trials. Favbet Foundation supported the creation of Re:start so that Ukrainian servicemen have more opportunities for rehabilitation and recovery, including through the use of innovative solutions.

"The most valuable thing we can give our defenders after injuries is the opportunity for rapid rehabilitation and recovery. Re:start helps make this process effective with the use of modern technologies, and we are proud to support such an initiative," commented Andrii Matiukha, President of Favbet Foundation.