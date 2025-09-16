Project Re:start: VR Rehabilitation Spaces Already Operating in 5 Ukrainian Cities

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 502 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 2976 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
12:18 PM • 11094 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 19908 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 33509 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20150 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 32278 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 32221 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15752 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36416 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.8m/s
29%
751mm
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 12674 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 18734 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 26377 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 31325 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 15749 views
Publications
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 462 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 10553 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 33484 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 32264 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matchesSeptember 16, 08:08 AM • 32207 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 1196 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 10578 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 45957 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 45086 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 49794 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Mi-8
BM-30 Smerch
The New York Times

Project Re:start: VR Rehabilitation Spaces Already Operating in 5 Ukrainian Cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The Re:start project, initiated by the Horno Charitable Foundation and Favbet Foundation, uses VR technologies and games for the physical recovery of military personnel. Five VR spaces have already been opened in medical institutions across Ukraine, where soldiers report reduced pain and improved concentration after sessions.

Project Re:start: VR Rehabilitation Spaces Already Operating in 5 Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine is testing a new way to help soldiers regain strength and speed up physical recovery after injuries, UNN reports.

The Re:start project was launched by the Horno Charity Foundation and Favbet Foundation. It is based on VR technologies and special games that combine physical exercises with immersion in a virtual world.

Over the past year, five VR rehabilitation spaces have been opened under the Re:start project in medical institutions: Kyiv Regional Hospital No. 2, the 75th Rehabilitation Hospital in Kyiv, Dnipro City Hospital No. 4, the Halychyna Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, and the rehabilitation hospital in Vinnytsia region. All of them are equipped with modern technology. The zones operate daily, hosting several sessions per day. Depending on the patients’ needs, this may range from 3 to 8 sessions lasting several hours. In some locations, up to 11 gaming sessions can be held every day.

Each location received identical equipment: PlayStation 5 Slim, Sony PlayStation VR2 headsets, TVs, HD cameras, Wi-Fi routers, and presentation stands. Additionally, four locations with therapeutic gaming zones were provided with PlayStation Plus Extra subscriptions.

Even after the first sessions, visitors to the VR spaces notice improvements. Soldiers report that the pain decreases after gaming, it becomes easier to focus, and they regain interest in communication and life in general. Doctors observe that it motivates patients to attend rehabilitation more regularly. The project demonstrates that technology can help people return to life after the most difficult trials. Favbet Foundation supported the creation of Re:start so that Ukrainian servicemen have more opportunities for rehabilitation and recovery, including through the use of innovative solutions.

"The most valuable thing we can give our defenders after injuries is the opportunity for rapid rehabilitation and recovery. Re:start helps make this process effective with the use of modern technologies, and we are proud to support such an initiative," commented Andrii Matiukha, President of Favbet Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies
Andrii Matiukha
Andriy Matyukha Foundation
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
charity
Dnipro
Ukraine
Lviv