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Princess Beatrice advised to leave Great Britain due to Prince Andrew scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2514 views

Former minister Nadine Dorries urged Beatrice to move abroad due to the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew. This will help preserve her relationship with Edoardo Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice advised to leave Great Britain due to Prince Andrew scandal

Former UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries believes that Princess Beatrice should consider temporarily moving abroad. According to her, such a step could help save her marriage to businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid the scandal involving the princess's father, Prince Andrew. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

Dorries also noted that the experience of Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who lives in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank, could be useful for the family. The former minister remarked that a move might be a logical decision if Mozzi's business interests are focused outside the UK.

British media are actively discussing the possible impact of the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew on the personal lives of his daughters. Earlier, Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault as part of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Prince Andrew denied the allegations and settled the civil lawsuit without admitting guilt.

Despite the scandal, King Charles III allowed Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to retain their titles, although their father lost official royal functions. Mozzi's social media posts during a trip to the US, where he visited resorts without his wife, attracted additional attention. Currently, there are no official confirmations of problems in the princesses' marriages.

Recall

The British government is considering adopting a special law to officially exclude Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the list of claimants to the throne. Defense Minister Luke Pollard confirmed that such a step is appropriate to protect the monarchy's reputation regardless of the results of the ongoing police investigation due to Andrew's ties to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"The law must be upheld" - King Charles III reacted to the arrest of his brother Prince Andrew19.02.26, 16:47 • 5417 views

Stanislav Karmazin

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