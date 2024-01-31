Shmyhal discusses continuation of financial support and economic reforms with G7 ambassadors

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with the G7 envoy the continuation of financial support for our country and strengthening Ukraine's economic stability. The politician announced the results of the meeting in his telegram channel, UNN reports .

A productive meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries. We discussed the continuation of uninterrupted financial support for Ukraine. This is vital to preserve the macroeconomic situation. - Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal also thanked Japan for its successful presidency of the G7, full of important and timely decisions in support of our country. He also congratulated Italy on the beginning of its presidency.

The Ukrainian prime minister expressed his hope for continuing a fruitful and constructive dialogue with the Group of Seven countries.

In addition, the Ukrainian government has pledged to continue implementing the reforms necessary to strengthen economic resilience.

On the same day, Italian Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazzo met with representatives of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and the State Emergency Service. Zazzo assured the meeting participants that the issue of supporting Ukraine remains a priority, including during Italy's presidency of the G7.