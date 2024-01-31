Shmyhal discusses continuation of financial support and economic reforms with G7 ambassadors

uken
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Shmyhal discusses continuation of financial support and economic reforms with G7 ambassadors

Shmyhal discusses continuation of financial support and economic reforms with G7 ambassadors

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed continued financial support from the G7 countries and strengthening Ukraine's economic resilience during a meeting with their ambassadors.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with the G7 envoy the continuation of financial support for our country and strengthening Ukraine's economic stability. The politician announced the results of the meeting in his telegram channel, UNN reports .

A productive meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries. We discussed the continuation of uninterrupted financial support for Ukraine. This is vital to preserve the macroeconomic situation.

- Shmyhal wrote.

Details

Shmyhal also thanked Japan for its successful presidency of the G7, full of important and timely decisions in support of our country. He also congratulated Italy on the beginning of its presidency.

The Ukrainian prime minister expressed his hope for continuing a fruitful and constructive dialogue with the Group of Seven countries.

In addition, the Ukrainian government has pledged to continue implementing the reforms necessary to strengthen economic resilience.

On the same day, Italian Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazzo met with representatives of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and the State Emergency Service.  Zazzo assured the meeting participants that the issue of supporting Ukraine remains a priority, including during Italy's presidency of the G7.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPolitics
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
g7G7
italyItaly
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

