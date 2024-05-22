Pretended to be the prosecutor: the inhabitant of Nikolayevshchina deceived more than 70 taxi drivers throughout Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78364 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106720 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149616 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153731 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250098 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174094 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165359 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148309 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225777 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113052 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33797 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43277 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37430 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61801 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55779 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225777 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211832 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237588 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224408 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78364 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55779 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61801 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112857 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113761 views
Actual
Pretended to be the prosecutor: the inhabitant of Nikolayevshchina deceived more than 70 taxi drivers throughout Ukraine

Pretended to be the prosecutor: the inhabitant of Nikolayevshchina deceived more than 70 taxi drivers throughout Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23382 views

In Nikolayevshchina will judge the 32-year-old resident of Snigirevka who deceived 74 taxi drivers from all over Ukraine.

When ordering taxi services through the app, the attacker asked drivers to top up their mobile phone, but when the desired amount was in the account, he withdrew funds to a bank card and threw away the SIM card. Thus, a 32-year-old snigirev resident deceived 74 people. This is reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in the Mykolaiv region, writes UNN.

Details

The police of Nikolaev, Odessa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Ternopil and Cherkasy over the past year received statements from drivers of the same online taxi service that an unknown person, booking a trip, took possession of the applicants ' funds. The amounts ranged from 350 to 3200 hryvnias.

In the course of a number of investigative and operational-search activities, operatives and Investigators of the Police Department No. 2 of the Bashtansky district police department, with the operational support of the Regional Cyber Police Department and employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional police headquarters, exposed and identified the swindler.

A 32-year-old resident of Snigirevka, who had previously been brought to criminal responsibility for committing fraud, ordered taxi services to administrative buildings of government agencies in different cities through the app. And when the driver called him back, he introduced himself as a prosecutor or other official to gain confidence, and asked the taxi driver to top up his mobile account.,

- the message says.

The attacker promised to return the money at the end of the booked trip. The victims fulfilled the customer's request, came to the specified address, but could no longer get through to the client. Thus, the attacker deceived more than 70 people for a total amount of more than 70 thousand hryvnias.

Investigators informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "fraud committed repeatedly".

Now the investigators have completed the pre-trial investigation and handed over the indictment to the Snigirevsky Department of the Bashtansky District Prosecutor's office, which was approved and sent to the court for consideration on the merits by prosecutors. The man faces up to three years in prison.

Selling non-existent clothes on Instagram: Kyiv resident to be tried for fraud3/27/24, 4:33 PM • 38019 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
instagramInstagram
ternopilTernopil
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising