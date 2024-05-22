Pretended to be the prosecutor: the inhabitant of Nikolayevshchina deceived more than 70 taxi drivers throughout Ukraine

When ordering taxi services through the app, the attacker asked drivers to top up their mobile phone, but when the desired amount was in the account, he withdrew funds to a bank card and threw away the SIM card. Thus, a 32-year-old snigirev resident deceived 74 people. This is reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in the Mykolaiv region, writes UNN.

Details

The police of Nikolaev, Odessa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Ternopil and Cherkasy over the past year received statements from drivers of the same online taxi service that an unknown person, booking a trip, took possession of the applicants ' funds. The amounts ranged from 350 to 3200 hryvnias.

In the course of a number of investigative and operational-search activities, operatives and Investigators of the Police Department No. 2 of the Bashtansky district police department, with the operational support of the Regional Cyber Police Department and employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional police headquarters, exposed and identified the swindler.

A 32-year-old resident of Snigirevka, who had previously been brought to criminal responsibility for committing fraud, ordered taxi services to administrative buildings of government agencies in different cities through the app. And when the driver called him back, he introduced himself as a prosecutor or other official to gain confidence, and asked the taxi driver to top up his mobile account., - the message says.

The attacker promised to return the money at the end of the booked trip. The victims fulfilled the customer's request, came to the specified address, but could no longer get through to the client. Thus, the attacker deceived more than 70 people for a total amount of more than 70 thousand hryvnias.

Investigators informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "fraud committed repeatedly".

Now the investigators have completed the pre-trial investigation and handed over the indictment to the Snigirevsky Department of the Bashtansky District Prosecutor's office, which was approved and sent to the court for consideration on the merits by prosecutors. The man faces up to three years in prison.

