Pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu continues in Israel: opponents of the government demonstrate again

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 53283 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 60084 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82925 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168187 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214633 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132686 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362053 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180190 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148807 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197525 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 53184 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 59983 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 63377 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82829 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 596 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4490 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11893 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33348 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35277 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu continues in Israel: opponents of the government demonstrate again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19089 views

Thousands of Israelis protested again last night, demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas and calling for new elections, and one released hostage called for efforts to free the remaining hostages and promote peace.

Pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu continues in Israel: opponents of the government demonstrate again

Last night in Israel, thousands of people took to the streets again, demanding the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas and new elections. Writes UNN with reference to ORF.

Thousands of people have again taken to the streets of Israel, demanding the release of hostages taken by Hamas and new elections. At the largest rally in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, on June 29, one of the released hostages, Noah Argamani, spoke in the evening.

Although I am back home, we must not forget about the hostages who are still in Hamas' custody. And we must do everything we can to bring them home. I wish all of us more peaceful days, more calm days, when we are surrounded by family, friends and good people. The most important thing is that we learn to love, not hate

- She said.

Reference

Argamani, 26, and three other hostages were released during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.

AddendumAddendum

Demonstrations for the release of the hostages and against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also took place in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba and in front of Netanyahu's villa in Caesarea, according to Israeli media.

Israel needs weapons, but Washington blocks supplies-Netanyahu's statement puzzled the White House21.06.24, 19:08 • 23199 views

Participants in Saturday night rallies, which have increased significantly in number recently, accuse the prime minister of not seriously pursuing indirect talks with Islamist Hamas. They suggest that Netanyahu is not acting because he wants to take into account his ultra-religious and right-wing extremist coalition partners.

Iran threatens Israel with "war of annihilation" in case of attack on Lebanon29.06.24, 11:59 • 25577 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
White House
Jerusalem
Washington, D.C.
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40