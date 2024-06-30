Pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu continues in Israel: opponents of the government demonstrate again

Last night in Israel, thousands of people took to the streets again, demanding the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas and new elections. Writes UNN with reference to ORF.

Thousands of people have again taken to the streets of Israel, demanding the release of hostages taken by Hamas and new elections. At the largest rally in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, on June 29, one of the released hostages, Noah Argamani, spoke in the evening.

Although I am back home, we must not forget about the hostages who are still in Hamas' custody. And we must do everything we can to bring them home. I wish all of us more peaceful days, more calm days, when we are surrounded by family, friends and good people. The most important thing is that we learn to love, not hate - She said.

Argamani, 26, and three other hostages were released during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrations for the release of the hostages and against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also took place in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba and in front of Netanyahu's villa in Caesarea, according to Israeli media.

Participants in Saturday night rallies, which have increased significantly in number recently, accuse the prime minister of not seriously pursuing indirect talks with Islamist Hamas. They suggest that Netanyahu is not acting because he wants to take into account his ultra-religious and right-wing extremist coalition partners.

