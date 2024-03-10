$41.340.03
President of the Czech Republic announces that the collected 800,000 rounds of ammunition will arrive in Ukraine in a few weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60614 views

The Czech Republic will transfer 800,000 pieces of artillery ammunition to the Ukrainian military within a few weeks, Czech President Petr Pavel announces.

President of the Czech Republic announces that the collected 800,000 rounds of ammunition will arrive in Ukraine in a few weeks

The transfer of 800 thousand artillery rounds from the Czech Republic to the Ukrainian military will take place soon. According to Bild, this was announced by Czech President Petr Pavel, UNN reports.

If there are no fundamental problems, the ammunition could arrive in Ukraine within a few weeks

- Paul said.

The publication notes that in this way, the Czech president is making possible what the EU has recently failed to do: so far, he has delivered only a part of the one million artillery shells promised for March.

For several months now, the government has been looking for additional sources of ammunition outside the EU. The market is considered to be virtually empty. However, in mid-February, the Czech president announced that he had already found 800,000 shells (half a million of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 of 122 mm caliber).

The only problem is funding. However, a number of countries (including Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada) have joined forces and provided about 1.5 billion euros.

Recall

The Czech Republic initiated the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine by sourcing shells outside the EU. In February, Czech President Petr Pavel stated that his country had found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with ammunition. In particular, there is a possibility of supplying 500,000 rounds of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 rounds of 122 mm caliber from third countries.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Petr Pavel
Bild
European Union
Canada
Czech Republic
Germany
Netherlands
Ukraine
