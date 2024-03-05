Czech President on the military presence in Ukraine: "Let's not limit ourselves where we don't need to"

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10555 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 28146 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29115 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180972 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168152 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169169 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216704 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248243 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154033 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371401 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 28170 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 180998 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149061 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168183 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160305 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2554 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16279 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17187 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21012 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28830 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Czech President on the military presence in Ukraine: "Let's not limit ourselves where we don't need to"

Kyiv • UNN

 28617 views

After a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Czech President Petr Pavel called for expanding forms of assistance to Ukraine, including a possible presence.

Czech President on the military presence in Ukraine: "Let's not limit ourselves where we don't need to"

Europe should not close opportunities to support Ukraine, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Tuesday after meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Pavel called for the expansion of forms of assistance, including a possible presence in Ukraine, the Czech media Novinky reports, according to UNN

Details 

Pavlo emphasized that it is not about sending combat troops, but about forms of assistance and "non-combat participation.

"I am in favor of looking for new ways, including continuing the discussion about a possible presence in Ukraine," the Czech president said, emphasizing that Europe should play a more significant role in deterring Russia.

"Let's not limit ourselves where we don't need to," he added.

According to him, it is the same if, for example, Ukrainian soldiers are trained by Western instructors in their homeland or directly in Ukraine.

"Ukraine, although it has been invaded, is still a sovereign country," he reminded. 

The President noted that the possible training mission is not a violation of any international rules.

"It is up to us to decide what form of assistance we will choose," he added.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out.

Macron also said that it is time for Ukraine's allies to step up their actions, emphasizing that now is not the time to show cowardice

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Petr Pavel
Emmanuel Macron
Europe
Ukraine
