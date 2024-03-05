Czech President on the military presence in Ukraine: "Let's not limit ourselves where we don't need to"

Europe should not close opportunities to support Ukraine, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Tuesday after meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Pavel called for the expansion of forms of assistance, including a possible presence in Ukraine, the Czech media Novinky reports, according to UNN.

Details

Pavlo emphasized that it is not about sending combat troops, but about forms of assistance and "non-combat participation.

"I am in favor of looking for new ways, including continuing the discussion about a possible presence in Ukraine," the Czech president said, emphasizing that Europe should play a more significant role in deterring Russia.

"Let's not limit ourselves where we don't need to," he added.

According to him, it is the same if, for example, Ukrainian soldiers are trained by Western instructors in their homeland or directly in Ukraine.

"Ukraine, although it has been invaded, is still a sovereign country," he reminded.

The President noted that the possible training mission is not a violation of any international rules.

"It is up to us to decide what form of assistance we will choose," he added.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out.

Macron also said that it is time for Ukraine's allies to step up their actions, emphasizing that now is not the time to show cowardice.