Preparation for the heating season: Shmyhal held a meeting on decentralization of the energy system

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Preparation for the heating season: Shmyhal held a meeting on decentralization of the energy system

Preparation for the heating season: Shmyhal held a meeting on decentralization of the energy system

Kyiv

The Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting to prepare for the supply of generators to critical infrastructure facilities for the next heating season, which will help decentralize the energy system and make it less vulnerable to Russian attacks.

As part of preparations for the next heating season, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine held a meeting on providing generators for critical infrastructure facilities. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the government is working to decentralize the energy system to make it less vulnerable to Russian attacks.

We held a meeting on the provision of generators for critical infrastructure facilities with the participation of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Policy, representatives of the President's Office and other relevant agencies

- summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

In particular, the Prime Minister heard information on the state of provision of facilities with electricity generation equipment.

We pay special attention to hospitals and social infrastructure facilities. Also, to the settlements that are constantly suffering from Russian shelling, including Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and others.

He instructed the Ministry of Energy to identify specific needs for mobile electricity sources and, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to work on them with partners. He also instructed the Ministry of Energy to create an operational headquarters and a project team that will work in this direction on a daily basis

- Denys Shmyhal emphasized. 

The EU has sent 167 power generators to Ukraine after Russian attacks severely damaged the country's energy infrastructure.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising