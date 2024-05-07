Preparation for the heating season: Shmyhal held a meeting on decentralization of the energy system

As part of preparations for the next heating season, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine held a meeting on providing generators for critical infrastructure facilities. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the government is working to decentralize the energy system to make it less vulnerable to Russian attacks.

We held a meeting on the provision of generators for critical infrastructure facilities with the participation of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Policy, representatives of the President's Office and other relevant agencies - summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

In particular, the Prime Minister heard information on the state of provision of facilities with electricity generation equipment.

We pay special attention to hospitals and social infrastructure facilities. Also, to the settlements that are constantly suffering from Russian shelling, including Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and others.

He instructed the Ministry of Energy to identify specific needs for mobile electricity sources and, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to work on them with partners. He also instructed the Ministry of Energy to create an operational headquarters and a project team that will work in this direction on a daily basis - Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

Recall

The EU has sent 167 power generators to Ukraine after Russian attacks severely damaged the country's energy infrastructure.