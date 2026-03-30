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Porsche announced the development of a new internal combustion engine version of the Cayenne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Porsche is developing a new ICE Cayenne based on the MLB-Evo and PPC platforms. The model is expected to be released in 2028–2029 alongside an electric version.

Porsche announced the development of a new internal combustion engine version of the Cayenne

Porsche has confirmed that it is working on a new generation of the gasoline-powered Cayenne, despite the emergence of an all-electric version of the model. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, the manufacturer continues to sell the third-generation internal combustion engine Cayenne, which debuted in 2017 as a 2019 model. In 2024, the car received an update, but its age is already noticeable. At the same time, the electric version is not technically related to the gasoline version, except for the name, which allows the brand to maintain a balance between new technologies and customer demand.

As Ralf Keller, head of the Cayenne project, noted, the company does not plan to abandon traditional engines.

We plan to keep internal combustion engines and hybrids for the next decade

- Keller said.

He also added that the MLB-Evo and PPC platforms could be used in the development of the new model: "We can use the MLB-Evo platform, and we can use the PPC platform. It has always been successful to share these solutions."

The new generation of the gasoline-powered Cayenne is expected to appear in 2028–2029.

In addition, Porsche is strengthening its cooperation with Audi. In particular, the next generation Macan will be based on the Audi Q5, and the brand's future three-row crossover will be related to the new Audi Q9. It is likely that the new Cayenne will also have more common technical solutions with Audi models.

It is worth noting that the current Cayenne already uses the common MLB-Evo platform with the Audi Q7, but in the next generation, this integration may become even deeper.

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Olga Rozgon

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