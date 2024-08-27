Popcorn for Bulgaria, amaranth for Nestle and an experimental field with rice: what farmers in Odesa region grow

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper, paid a working visit to Podilskyi district of Odesa region. There, he got acquainted with the work of one of the region's farms, where farmers grow Monsanto corn seeds (160 hectares), Popcorn corn for export (100 hectares) and amaranth for Nestle (140 hectares), UNN reports .

Russian terrorists destroyed rice breeding in Henichesk, Kherson region, so it is very valuable that Odesa farmers are now sowing experimental fields (5 hectares) with the crop, including in the north of Odesa region. Here in Podillia region, rice is grown using drip irrigation, instead of the common method in checks (flooded field),” Kiper writes. During the visit, Kiper also discussed pressing issues and problems with farmers. “Thank you for your hard work and resilience - he writes.

Recall

An experiment in cotton growing has started in Odesa region. Nine companies sowed fields with a total area of just over 5 hectares. Cotton crops are performing better on irrigated fields.