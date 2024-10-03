Polish Foreign Minister comments on reports of a dispute with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslaw Sikorski, emphasized that there is a national consensus in Poland on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. The official said he had received assurances from Ukraine that the matter would be resolved. The diplomat also answered whether the atmosphere was really tense during his September meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Writes UNN with references to Trojka polskie radio and Onet.

Details

“Was there really a dispute (with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) when you talked, as described by Onet journalist Witold Jurasz?” the host asked on Polish radio Trójki.

I can really stand my ground. We know them by their fruits, - Radoslav Sikorsky replied.

He replied the same way when asked again whether there had actually been a “fight,” also claiming “diplomatic silence.

Addendum

There is a national consensus in Poland on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Radoslaw Sikorski also said. The official reminded that the exhumation is being sought, in particular, by President Andrzej Duda, as well as by Sejm Speaker Shimon Holovnya and Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh.

The Polish media recalled that shortly after Minister Sikorski's visit to Kyiv, Onet columnist Witold Jurasz wrote that a dispute arose during a meeting with the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky allegedly accused Poland of not supporting Ukraine in its EU accession negotiations; accordingly, the atmosphere deteriorated when the head of Polish diplomacy raised the topic of Volyn, Polish media reported.

Recall

On October 1, during a working visit to Poland, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with President Andrzej Duda.

