Polish Foreign Minister comments on reports of a dispute with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 43792 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101004 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163195 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135795 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141918 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180313 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171234 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104716 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140569 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140377 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90167 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107979 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110113 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163195 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180313 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171234 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187663 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140376 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140568 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145848 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137322 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154267 views
Polish Foreign Minister comments on reports of a dispute with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14704 views

The Polish Foreign Minister commented on reports of a dispute with the President of Ukraine. Sikorski emphasized the consensus on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy and received assurances from Ukraine that the case would be resolved.

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslaw Sikorski, emphasized that there is a national consensus in Poland on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. The official said he had received assurances from Ukraine that the matter would be resolved. The diplomat also answered whether the atmosphere was really tense during his September meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Writes UNN with references to Trojka polskie radio and Onet.

Details

“Was there really a dispute (with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) when you talked, as described by Onet journalist Witold Jurasz?” the host asked on Polish radio Trójki.

I can really stand my ground. We know them by their fruits,

- Radoslav Sikorsky replied. 

 He replied the same way when asked again whether there had actually been a “fight,”  also claiming “diplomatic silence.

Addendum

There is a national consensus in Poland on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Radoslaw Sikorski also said. The official reminded that the exhumation is being sought, in particular, by President Andrzej Duda, as well as by Sejm Speaker Shimon Holovnya and Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh.

The Polish media recalled that shortly after Minister Sikorski's visit to Kyiv, Onet columnist Witold Jurasz wrote that a dispute arose during a meeting with the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky allegedly accused Poland of not supporting Ukraine in its EU accession negotiations; accordingly, the atmosphere deteriorated when the head of Polish diplomacy raised the topic of Volyn, Polish media reported.

Recall

On October 1, during a working visit to Poland, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with President Andrzej Duda.

Sikorsky explains his words on the referendum in Crimea: the proposal was made as part of a hypothetical discussion20.09.24, 21:53 • 24823 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

