Police establish cause of evening explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk

The police of Ivano-Frankivsk region confirmed that the explosions in the regional center on Tuesday were caused by pyrotechnic devices. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that on March 31 at 21:05, the Ivano-Frankivsk district police department received a report from a man that he heard two explosions on Vovchynetska Street in the regional center.

The police checked the information regarding sounds similar to explosions on Vovchynetska Street. As a result of the check, law enforcement officers established that it was the sound of a firecracker. - the message says.

The police of Ivano-Frankivsk region assured that there is no threat to citizens.

Recall

Earlier, two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, and a police squad was dispatched to the scene.

Later, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv stated that firecrackers were being detonated in the city for the second time in two days.

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