Poland will reintroduce a 200-meter buffer zone on the border with Belarus early next week, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday after a Polish soldier was attacked on the border with Belarus, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The border has become a hot spot since migrants began flocking there in 2021, after Belarus, a close ally of Russia, reportedly opened travel agencies in the Middle East to offer a new unofficial route to Europe. The European Union said the move was aimed at creating a crisis. Belarus denies accusations that it helps transport migrants to the Polish border.

"We were advised to quickly restore the 200-meter buffer zone in the area where possible... we are ready to make such a decision early next week," Tusk said at a press conference near the border.

The buffer zone, which prevented members of the public and humanitarian workers from approaching the border, was originally introduced in 2021 by the previous Nationalist government of the law and Justice Party (IPR).

At the time, human rights activists criticized the move, saying it hindered efforts to help migrants, especially women and children trapped at the border.

In recent weeks, the number of migrants trying to cross the border illegally has increased, and Border Guards have reported a number of violent incidents.

On Tuesday, a Polish soldier remained in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed through a border fence.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poland is ready to increase the number of troops on the border from the 5,500 currently stationed there, but did not specify by how many.

Poland plans to spend 10 billion zlotys (2 2.55 billion) to strengthen the border with Belarus.

