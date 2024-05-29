Poland to reintroduce buffer zone at Belarus border - Tusk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 13318 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88578 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141795 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241443 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172356 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163991 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45469 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64384 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107976 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35619 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67686 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241443 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207148 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220223 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 13318 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17275 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23699 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107976 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111892 views
Poland to reintroduce buffer zone at Belarus border - Tusk

Poland to reintroduce buffer zone at Belarus border - Tusk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17343 views

Poland will re-introduce the 200-meter buffer zone on the border with Belarus early next week.

Poland will reintroduce a 200-meter buffer zone on the border with Belarus early next week, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday after a Polish soldier was attacked on the border with Belarus, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The border has become a hot spot since migrants began flocking there in 2021, after Belarus, a close ally of Russia, reportedly opened travel agencies in the Middle East to offer a new unofficial route to Europe. The European Union said the move was aimed at creating a crisis. Belarus denies accusations that it helps transport migrants to the Polish border.

"We were advised to quickly restore the 200-meter buffer zone in the area where possible... we are ready to make such a decision early next week," Tusk said at a press conference near the border.

The buffer zone, which prevented members of the public and humanitarian workers from approaching the border, was originally introduced in 2021 by the previous Nationalist government of the law and Justice Party (IPR).

At the time, human rights activists criticized the move, saying it hindered efforts to help migrants, especially women and children trapped at the border.

In recent weeks, the number of migrants trying to cross the border illegally has increased, and Border Guards have reported a number of violent incidents.

On Tuesday, a Polish soldier remained in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed through a border fence.

Polish soldier wounded in migrant attack on border with Belarus28.05.24, 12:35 • 20372 views

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poland is ready to increase the number of troops on the border from the 5,500 currently stationed there, but did not specify by how many.

Poland plans to spend 10 billion zlotys (2 2.55 billion) to strengthen the border with Belarus.

Poland invests over $2.5 billion to strengthen borders with Russia and Belarus19.05.24, 09:38 • 25230 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
wladyslaw-kosiniak-kamyszWładysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
europeEurope
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
polandPoland

