Poland plans an electronic barrier on the border with Ukraine - what is known

Poland plans to build a modern electronic barrier on the Polish-Ukrainian border, which is expected to increase the country's security and the effectiveness of protection against illegal border crossings. The investment, estimated at approximately 450 million zlotys (105 million euros), will cover the section of the Polish border guard unit in the Bug River area, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

A technologically advanced electronic barrier will be built on the Polish-Ukrainian border, in the border road zone controlled by the Bug River border guard unit. - RMF FM found out.

As noted, "the project involves laying underground cables to detect seismic vibrations, fiber optic cables for data transmission, and power cables." "Ground-based poles with daylight cameras and thermal imaging cameras will be installed, which will monitor the area around the clock," the publication writes.

All data from the system, as indicated, will be sent directly to the observation center at the headquarters of the Polish border unit, where it will be analyzed by the country's border guards. "This solution is designed to ensure a quick response to any attempts at illegal border crossing, as well as to other threats," the report says.

Investment costs, estimated at approximately 450 million zlotys, will be covered from several sources, the publication reports. One of them is the EU SAFE program, but its implementation in Poland faced an obstacle in the form of a presidential veto. Intensive consultations are currently underway to secure the remaining funds for the project, the publication indicates.

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It is also indicated that negotiations are underway regarding possible start dates for the work, which will depend on the selection of contractors and the availability of funding.

The decision to build an electronic barrier, as the publication reports, was made "due to the growing threat that arose as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine." Polish services emphasize that "the situation on Poland's eastern border is dynamic, and the activities of criminal groups and the increasing number of subversive acts in the country require decisive preventive measures."

"The barrier is designed not only to prevent illegal border crossings, but also to increase the effectiveness of detecting and responding to any incidents that may threaten national security," the report says.

After the tender is announced, the process of selecting a contractor will begin. Interest in the project is high, but the final decision will depend on financial resources and compliance with strict technological requirements. The tender provides for the possibility of cancellation if proper funding is not secured.

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